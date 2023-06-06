The Nigeria Labour Congress and its Trade Union Congress have explained the planned nationwide strike over fuel subsidy removal was suspended.

In a statement jointly signed by leaders of the organised, both leaders explained the gesture the is to allow negotiations which will commence on June 19.

The Nigerian Labour Congress on Monday night agreed to suspend its planned nationwide strike scheduled for Wednesday as part of resolutions reached between Organised Labour and the Federal Government in the Presidential Villa.

The TUC and NLC also agreed to continue the ongoing engagements with the federal government and secure closure on the resolutions reached, some of which include the establishment of a joint Committee to review the proposal of any wage increase and establish a framework and timeliness for implementation.

There is also a plan to review the world Bank financed cash transfer scheme and propose inclusion of low-income earners in the programme.

Advertisement

They also resolved to revive the CNG conversion programmes earlier agreed with Labour centres in 2021 and work out detailed implementation and timing.

The Labour centres and the Federal government will now meet on the 19th of June to agree. On an implementation framework.