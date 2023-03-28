Niger State Governor and Chairman, North Central States Governors’ Forum (NCSGF), Abubakar Sani Bello, has felicitated with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he turns 71.

Governor Sani Bello in a statement described the celebrant who is also the Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom, as a Poltical colossus, with outstanding records of achievements.

He said Tinubu has remained an icon in the political history of Nigeria considering his positive impact on many lives.

The Governor acknowledged that the septuagenarian has inspired and mentored many people who have become successful political leaders.

According to him, “Asiwaju is a great leader.

His contributions to the political growth of the Nation is legendary.

“I pray as he celebrates his 71st birthday, God will continue to grant him good health and wisdom especially as he will soon hold the reins of Power of the Nation”.

GOVERNOR YAHAYA BELLO CONGRATULATES PRESIDENT ELCT, TINUBU, AT 71

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has sent his warm felicitations to the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 71st birthday while describing him as a great leader with exceptional vision.

In a statement signed by the Governor, he described Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as a man who is renowned for uncommon wisdom, and exemplary leadership, who over the decades has made extraordinary memories and woven his own unique story into the Nigerian narrative.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Kogi State, I write to congratulate Your Excellency, our President-elect, Ahmed Bola Tinubu on your 71st birthday.

Your Excellency, you have become renowned for uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision and exemplary leadership, and over the decades you have made extraordinary memories and woven your own unique story into the Nigerian narrative”. He said.

Bello said having served as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and as the executive governor of Lagos State with deep legislative and executive experiences, the people are optimistic that his tenure as the next President of Nigeria will usher in new vistas of economic growth, security and overall good governance, for youth and all Nigerians.

“We salute you on this auspicious day for the substantial contributions you have made towards building our nation even as we confess our great excitement that with you as our President-elect we can now look forward to your promise of Renewed Hope and Future Assured.

We are optimistic that your tenure will usher in new vistas of economic growth, security and overall good governance, for our youth and all Nigerians.

Your Excellency, even as you prepare for the task ahead, we urge that you reflect a while today on your contributions to our nation and humanity at large and take a moment to relish your tremendous accomplishments”, the governor added.

While rejoicing with family members, friends, political and associates of the Jagaban Borgu on this rosy milestone, he prayed that the Almighty continue to keep him in sound health.

Happy Birthday Your Excellency", the Governor added.

"May the Almighty God continue to keep you in sound health and overall vitality.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was born in 1952 turns 71 on March 29, 2023.