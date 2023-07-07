As the Lake Chad governors forum concludes its 4th edition of their annual conference, the need to address the region’s crises and to strengthen collaboration at the regional, national, and local levels, through symmetrical approaches has been re-emphasized.

The forum seeks to gain a better understanding of the security dynamics and the implications of ongoing efforts to restore the authority of the affected states in the region.

Donor agencies and other stakeholders at the opening of the final session reiterated commitment to providing resources for sustainable development.