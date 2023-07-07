Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba state has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Karim town and its surroundings, as result of Communal crisis that claimed two lives last Saturday.

The Governor in a statement signed by Mr Yusuf Sanda

his Chief Press Secretary said that his principal decision was based on positive engagement with key players of the feuding communities in the Karim Lamido LGA.

The curfew now takes effect from 6 pm to 6 am daily as a result of the dousing of tension in the area.

He explains that the curfew had to be eased by 12 hours as a result of the Governor noticing the positive outcome of further constructive engagement between the Wurkun and Karinjo community leaders.

Recall that Governor Agbu Kefas convened an emergency meeting to resolve the crisis in Karim Lamido LGA with Security agencies and critical stakeholders on July 4, 2023, where significant decisions were made. The leaders subsequently traveled to their communities to inform their people of the resolution of the discussion.

Meanwhile the Governor has approved the constitution of a Special Committee to look into the PDP Leadership Crisis in Taraba State.

The committee is to ascertain the causes of the conflicts in the leadership tussle in the state Chapter of the party as well as o unravel the cause of litigation over the leadership position of the PDP in Taraba State.

It expected that committee is to advise on the best approach to resolve the tussle and proffer solutions for lasting peace and harmonious cooperation among party leadership and members in the State so as to sustain the ideals of the Party.

The Committee will be inaugurated by His Excellency on Tuesday, 11th July, 2023 at 9 am in the EXCO chambers, Government House, Jalingo.

The committee is to be headed by Ambassador Idris Waziri Chairman while has the following as members Hon. Tina Musa, Hon Joseph Tahwan, Ibrahim Iliya Agabi,Senator Dahiru Bako,Hon. Simon Inusa Dogari,Hon. Kabiru Jalo,Hon. Regina Ngange,Dr. Alfred Yahya Kobiba,Hon. Ambassador Musa John, Hon. Mohammed Gwampo,Hon. Nasiru Boboji,Rt Hon. Husseini Ibrahim while Barr. Sam Adda will serve as Secretary