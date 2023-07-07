Six people were killed and eighty others were injured in a nighttime fire at a senior home in Milan, including three who are in serious condition.

The facility’s first-floor room was where the fire began, according to Italian authorities on Friday. Although it was promptly put out and did not spread to other parts of the structure, it nonetheless produced a significant amount of hazardous gases.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala told reporters on the site that two residents were burned to death in their rooms, and four others died from intoxication.

Firefighters’ spokesman Luca Cari said the cause of the fire was under investigation, but added that it was likely accidental.

Firefighters intervened at the “Home of the Spouses” residential facility in the south-eastern Corvetto neighbourhood shortly after 1 a.m. (2300 GMT).

They evacuated about 80 people, including many in wheelchairs, while another 80 or so were taken to hospital, local firefighters’ chief Nicola Miceli told RAI public television.

He described rescue attempts as “particularly complicated” because of the intense smoke, which hindered vision, and the fact that many residents were unable to live without assistance.