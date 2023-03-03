The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Indian Meteorological Department have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the conduct of Scientific and Technical Meteorological Research.

The NiMet made this known via its official Twitter handle on Friday, 3 March 2023

The MoU was signed at the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland during the 76th Session of the WMO Executive Council meeting

According to NiMET, the MoU is to facilitate the collaboration between both organisations to build capacities in order to promote activities relating to meteorology and climate change adaptation and planning

“The MoU is for the mutual benefit of both organisations in the conduct of Scientific & Technical Research & development of practical skills that benefit International Community, specifically in the following areas Numerical Weather Prediction Capability, Meteorological Sensor Designing, Satellite Meteorology, Scientific research on meteorology and its applications in various sectors.”

The NiMet team also had a meeting with the WMO Integrated Global Observing System (WIGOS) team to facilitate data exchange among WMO Members in the region and “Improve Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) forecast for Multi-Hazard Early Warnings. The WIGOS is a core WMO activity and a basic WMO infrastructure element supporting all WMO programmes and application areas. It enables WMO and its Members accomplish their shared mission to help save lives, protect property and increase prosperity everywhere on the globe, and provide relevant data and information for policy- and decision making in support of sustainable development.”

The World Meteorological Organization’s Integrated Global Observing System (WIGOS) provides a global framework, management, and design tools for all meteorological and related environmental observation providers to optimize their investment in user-driven measurement capabilities, allowing them to meet as many requirements as possible effectively and efficiently.

“WIGOS is requirements-driven with a clear orientation to public health, disaster risk reduction, water resource management and food security, renewable energy, tourism, travel, insurance, to mention just a few, as an enabler for sustainable development. Hence, the application and involvement in WIGOS will help NiMet enhance its product and service specific deliveries.”