Four hundred and twenty thousand residents of Gombe are billed to receive assistance from the State government.

The palliatives which include food items and farming inputs would be distributed in phases across the one hundred and eleven wards of the state.

The removal of subsidies and the resulting increase in the prices of goods is biting hard on most Nigerians.

The economic hardship is harder felt by those already living in extreme poverty.

The Gombe State government mindful of the struggles of many of its people, is intervening by assisting 420,000 of the poorest and most vulnerable.

It is normal during such government interventions for concerns to be raised about the items not getting to the intended beneficiaries.

The committee in charge of the palliative distribution is confident that it has the right strategy in place.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya also takes time to defend the removal of fuel subsidy explaining that it was a tough but necessary economic decision.

The items given to each beneficiary include a bag of rice, two bags of fertilizer, a carton of spaghetti and two packs of pesticides.

For the poorest members of society, this is a welcome relief in a tough economic season.

