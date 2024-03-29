The Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has initiated a nationwide distribution of palliatives across the country, starting with one million beneficiaries of 10kg bags of rice.

The prominent businessman and industrialist kick started the distribution in Kano with N120, 000 bags of rice to mitigate the pressing needs of the less privileged.

TVC News Senior Reporter Ibrahim Isah reports that in a bid to address the pressing needs of the less privileged in the season of Ramadan, the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote initiated a nationwide distribution of palliatives.

Dangote says the first distribution will target one million beneficiaries and give them 10kg bags of rice each.

Among the one million beneficiaries in Nigeria, Kano State received 120,000 in an event hosted by the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf at the government house

Governor Abba Yusuf commended Dangote’s generosity, saying the distribution came at a critical time when many individuals are in dire need of assistance.

The distribution, according to Aliko Dangote, will not only alleviate hunger but also invest in long-term solutions for communities across Nigeria.