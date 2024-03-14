The Kwara state government has flagged off the distribution of 50,000 cartons of noodles to support students across state, federal and private tertiary institutions in the state.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said this is part of various initiatives in bringing succour to the students.

Represented by the commissioner for youth development, Nafisat Buge, the governor said that the gesture is in addition to the previous and ongoing interventions, policy directions and programmes to bring ease to the people.

He also said that the palliatives are only a temporary measure to cushion the current economic challenges, adding that there are various short, medium, and long-term interventions being put in place across different sectors of the economy to empower the people, expand the economic base, and improve their living standards.

In their separate remarks, students leaders said the food palliatives would bring relief to students across tertiary institutions in Kwara State.

They expressed appreciation to Governor AbdulRazaq for being a father figure.