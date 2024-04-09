The Federal Government has commenced free distribution of 26,404 bags of maize, millet and sorghum to vulnerable Nigerians in Sokoto state.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, inaugurated the distribution in Sokoto where he said that the efforts was aimed at cushioning the economic hardships faced by citizens in the state and the gesture would cover all the 36 states of the federal and FCT.

According to him, the exercise was part of fulfillment of President Bola Tunibu’s promise to reduce the impact of the current economic down-turn being experienced in the country.

In his address, Gov. Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto state, said the current economic hardships affect people across the globe and commended President Tinubu on the initiative as well chosen Sokoto to be the take off State.