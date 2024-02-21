The Kwara State Government has commenced fresh distribution of food palliatives across different demographics in the state, especially urban poor.

The government began distributing rice to religious leaders, non-governmental organizations, and community-based groups, among others.

It is an additional layer of government assistance to mitigate the consequences of fuel subsidy elimination and the high cost of living.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Development, Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe said the government is reaching out to the downtrodden through community-based- Organisations, CBOs and religious leaders because of their closeness to the people.

“We believe these CBOs and clerics are closer to the people. They know where the shoes pinch in the communities. They know those who are actually in dire need. For the NGOs, they have been working with the needy all these while, and we want to make use of the existing structure to reach out to the downtrodden at this crucial time,” Olohungbebe explained.

Olohungbebe added that the state government has various channels of distributing palliatives to the masses aside from the distribution of 20,000 bags of 10kg rice through CBOs and NGOs in selected areas.

The State government had last year distributed 250,000 bags of 10kg of rice across the state as palliatives to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

The current distribution is in the state capital, while the next phase will move to other parts of the state, among other initiatives of the government.

Representatives of community-based organisations, who spoke with newsmen while receiving the rice applauded Governor AbdulRazaq for his concern for the plight of the people, and said the palliative would bring relief to the people and reduce pressure on the state government.