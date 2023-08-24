Ondo State Government says it has challenges with the food supply by the Federal Government to cushion the effects of removal of petrol subsidy on citizens, hence it engaged the services of vendors to meet its needs.

This is coming as some residents asked the state government to make judicious use of the five billion naira released to each state across the country to provide palliatives for the people.

The impact of the removal of petrol subsidy by the Federal Government is biting hard on the people.

This explains why the Federal Government came out with relief packages to cushion the effects on citizens.

Ondo State benefited from the palliatives, with 3,000 bags of rice released to the state by the Federal Government.

The state has also introduced some programmes to ameliorate the suffering of the people.

The Senior Special Assistant to the state Governor on Agriculture,

Akin Olotu said government has provided inputs for farmers to boost food production.

Some residents of the state want proper monitoring of distribution of the palliatives, to ensure they get to the vulnerable.