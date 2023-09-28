Two thousand people from Funtua local government area of Katsina state have benefitted from the state government’s palliatives to cushion the effect of the economic hardship being witnessed.

Governor Dikko Radda personally supervised the exercise at Funtua Township Stadium to ensure justice and fairness.

A bag of rice per head means a lot to selected beneficiaries gathered here.

Most of the women are widows, a vulnerable population that can hardly feed two times a day without assistance like this.

It took the Governor over two hours under the sun to personally present bags of rice and a token of ten thousand naira to the beneficiaries.

“It was a moment of joy as it was the first time most of the residents were benefitting from assistance provided by government.”

The state intends to replicate similar distributions in all the local governments.

Governor Radda is also determined to reach out to the most vulnerable people by all means.

The state government is working to put up a database for the most needy households in the state to ensure they are taken care of.

Adequate arrangements were also made for the Beneficiaries from hard-to-reach areas to transport their gifts home safely.