At least 500,000 economically disadvantaged individuals in Kaduna State will benefit from the Qatar Charity Foundation’s Mass Housing initiative.

Governor Uba Sani recently reviewed the project, noting its potential to relieve the state’s housing deficit once completed.

Kaduna State is grappling with a burgeoning population, estimated at 10 million residents, as reported by the state government.

The governor recently raised concern, revealing that more than 80 percent of these individuals, particularly in rural areas, are living below the poverty line.

In a bid to uplift these regions, the administration says it is committed to revitalizing rural areas, with housing being a pivotal focus.

In collaboration with the Qatar Charity Foundation, the first phase of the Mass Housing Project is underway, marked by the construction of 100 houses.

Governor Sani, accompanied by key government officials, inspected the ongoing constructions at Millennium City, Kaduna.

He added that his administration is actively engaging in discussions with other development partners to bring more interventions to various sectors within the state.

They say their commitment to constructive partnerships and multifaceted interventions reflects the dedication of the administration to improving the lives of the people in Kaduna State.