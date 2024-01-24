Bandits have attacked Maryam Yaro, the executive Secretary of the Zamfara state Investment Promotion Agency.

She was attacked last Monday along Gusau -Funtua road, while on her way for an official engagement in Abuja.

Sources say the gunmen opened fire on her vehicle a few kilometers from Gusau which resulted to various degrees of injuries.

She is said to have sustained gunshot injury on her hand.

Maryam Yaro was recently appointment the Executive Secretary of the agency by Governor Dauda Lawal.

Zamfara Investment promotion agency is a new office which is yet to commence full operation.

Maryam according to our source is currently receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed medical facility.

Police authorities in Zamfara through its spokesman, Yazid Abubakar, says they are not aware of the incident nor did they receive any report.