Some environmental community activists are against the divestment deal, which is now being pursued by Shell PLC, a major oil business.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, they stated that implementing the divestment deal without first meeting the interests of the Nigerian people will result in vigorous resistance and countrywide protests.

On 16th January, Shell Plc disclosed it’s consent to sell it’s Nigerian onshore oil and gas subsidiary, to a consortium of local companies for up to 2.4 billion dollars.

Nigeria is Africa’s biggest oil producer with an output of nearly 1 million barrels of crude per day.

Some local activists have said that they regard Shell’s onshore divestment plan as a bid to avoid taking responsibility for damage and pollution in Nigeria.

Last year a report by Nigeria’s Bayelsa State Oil and Environmental Commission indicated that Shell and Eni must pay at least 12 billion Dollars for the cleanup of oil spills in Bayelsa state.

According to Shell, Renaissance will be expected to take over responsibility for dealing with issues related to oil spills, theft and sabotage.