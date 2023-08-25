Ekiti state commissioner for information Taiwo Olatunbosun said the distribution of rice palliative in Ekiti state has no political coloration.

This is coming as reaction to the position of the chairman of Young People Party in the state, Owoola Daramola that the state Government is diverting palliative money to pay salary arrears to the civil servants, pensioner arrears and local government arrears instead of reaching the real poor.

The Federal Government recently approved N5billion to states as palliative to cushion the impact of the removal of subsidy.