The Adamawa state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria has commenced distribution of palliatives donated by the federal government to religious bodies and disbursed to more than 1000 residents.

Speaking at the flag-off of the distributing of the food items, the State Chairman of CAN, Bishop Stephen Dami Mamza commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the gesture and urged those saddled with the responsibility of distribution in other parts of the country to ensure it reaches the targeted beneficiaries.

President Bola Tinibu’s administration has been consistent with efforts to ensure the poor and vulnerable benefit from government’s intervention and programmes targeted at reducing the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

In Adamawa, religious bodies are distributing items received from the federal government in view of reaching out to the downtrodden with palliative materials.

The Christian association of Nigeria in Adamawa state says it appreciates the effort of the federal government for donating food items to the association.

Advertisement

Speaking at the flag-off of the distribution, the state CAN Chairman, Bishop Dam Mamza said they received bags of rice from the federal government to be distributed to the less privileged to cushion the effect of the current economic hardship as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy.

He said the beneficiaries were selected from different churches representing the 5 blocks of CAN, and advised the federal government to keep an eye on those responsible for the distribution of any relief items or palliative.

beneficiaries appreciated Adamawa CAN for its transparency in the distribution of the items.

It is expected that other concerned stakeholder will also support efforts of the Federal government to ameliorate the sufferings of the people