The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in Adamawa state has assured residents of a hitch-free Governorship and State Assembly elections in the state on Saturday.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa gave this optimism while inspecting distribution of sensitive materials at the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN office in Yola.

More than 2 million voters were registered to vote in the 2023 Elections in Adamawa state, North-East Nigeria.

During the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections, 764,834 people were accredited to vote in the polls.

For the Governorship and State Assembly elections coming up on Saturday, March 18, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC is ready to encourage more participation in the polls.

15 governorship candidates and their political parties will take part in the Governorship election in the state.

At the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN office in Yola, INEC officials and representatives of various political parties inspected sensitive materials to be used for the polls.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state promised to improve on performance of the commission during the presidential election.

He promised voters in the state of prompt arrival of electoral officers and materials in all the 21 local government Areas of the State on Saturday.

Some residents spoke with TVC News about their expectations from the next governor that will be elected.

The Presidential and National Assembly elections were relatively peaceful in the North-East state and residents will not expect anything different on Saturday.

GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION – INEC COMMENCES DISTRIBUTION OF SENSITIVE MATERIALS

Inec has commenced the distribution of sensitive election materials to the 34 local government areas of Katsina state for the Governorship and house of assembly elections on Saturday.

The early distribution is to ensure the timely arrival of election materials to the local government headquarters for onward distribution to polling units on election day.

The late arrival of election materials at various polling centers in the presidential election was one of the irregularities many observers recorded, and is why arrangements to ensure quicker results are being put in place.

Katsina has a voter population of about 3.6 million registered voters and about 6652 polling centers across the 34 local governments.

The last elections witnessed a large turnout of voters but were generally peaceful and even at the frontline local governments normally flagged as trouble spots.

Already the movement of sensitive materials to distant local government areas like Sabua Baure and others have started with heavy security escorts.

The representatives of the political parties and other observers were also watching closely to see that everything is done by the law.

The atmosphere at present is very calm and peaceful across the state despite the final mobilization being made by various parties ahead of the elections.

