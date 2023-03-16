Labour Party in Benue State and the governorship candidate of Action People’s Party, APP, have endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate, Rt Hon Titus Uba.

In separate ceremonies at the government House, Makurdi, the State Chairman of Labour Party, Ibrahim Idoko Otene said the decision of the party to support Uba to win the governorship election was sequel to the collaboration the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi received from the PDP in the state.

Idoko Otene, who was accompanied by members of the State Working Committee of the Labour Party, stated that their action was a directive from the National Secretariat of the party. According to him, the support Governor Samuel Ortom gave to their presidential candidate had to be reciprocated.

He said the Governor stood for equity, fairness and justice, and even risked his senatorial ambition for the Peter Obi presidential bid.

The Benue State Labour Chairman, also commended Titus Uba for his humility and synergy with other key players, expressing optimism that the PDP guber candidate would serve the state diligently.

Similarly, the governorship candidate of Action People’s Party, APP, Terlumun Kenneth, endorsed Titus Uba of PDP to emerge victorious on Saturday.

Accompanied by some officials of APP and members of his campaign team said his decision to endorse Titus Uba was on account of the fact that Governor Ortom has stood firmly in defense of the people and it is only right that those who understand the weight of the security challenge in the state should support Uba to continue from where Governor Ortom will stop.

Responding, Governor Ortom thanked the two political parties for voluntarily deciding to endorse Titus Uba to win the governorship election.

He assured them that Uba, being an experienced lawmaker and administrator would not disappoint the Benue people.

PARTY SUPPORTERS CAMPAIGN IN JOS, PLATEAU STATE

Supporters of different political parties are on the streets in Plateau state to campaign for their preferred candidates ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

These street rallies are last minute efforts to shore up support for candidates on the ballot and also sensitise eligible voters on how one and encourage them to participate in the voting process.

The street campaigns has caused vehicular gridlock in most parts of Jos, capital of Plateau state, it has also grinded activities to a halt in some parts of the state.

The state has had its fair share of insecurity in the past, but it seems the people are optimistic and eager to go to the polls with hopes that security agencies will ensure the new found peace is sustained durin and after the election.

INEC has also started the deployment of sensitive and non-sensitive materials to the local governments, which will be delivered to different polling units on election day, residents in Jos hope that INEC conducts an election that is credible, transparent, free and fair