Political parties in Zamfara have again signed a Peace Accord to be of good conduct during the march 18th Governorship and state Assembly elections.

This is the second time Police in Collaboration with other security agencies is organising peace pact for Political parties in Zamfara

Representatives of various political parties in the state signed the peace pact to show their commitment to a safe and peaceful elections.

Addressing the gathering, the Zamfara state commissioner of police Kolo Yusuf says, security agencies remain apolitical and will ensure that electorates vote Candidates of their choice without any harassment or Intimidation.

He says, Zamfara is one of the states the country and indeed the entire world is looking forward to in terms of peaceful election.

CP Kolo blame electoral violence on Politicians who are interested in their selfish desires than the peace of the land.

The Zamfara police boss also appeal to politicians to accept the Outcome of the election as not all Candidates will win in the polls.

They further warn those inciting trouble to desist or face the full wrath of the law.

On their parts, representatives of the various Political parties commend the police for Organising the second round of peace pact aimed at ensuring peaceful elections this Saturday.

They promise to give the police and all security agencies the needed support to achieve peace before, during and after the elections and will accept the Outcome of the election in good faith.

The Political party representatives enjoin their supporters and electorates to embrace peace and shun any act of violence.

Sixteen Political parties are expected to participate in the Governorship and state Assembly elections in Zamfara state, but, only seven out the sixteen Political parties were present at the signing of the peace accord.

SANWOOLU AT ALIMOSHO

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ramped up his campaign in grand style at Alimosho area of Lagos with a massive roadshow.

It’s 48 hrs to the governorship election and the race is getting to its climax.

Governor Sanwoolu is received by thousands of supporters in Alimosho.

Alimosho is the largest local government in Lagos in terms of population and used to be an impenetrable stronghold of the ruling part.

The vote in the last presidential election left a lot to desired.

Now, Governor Babajide Sanwoolu has decided to revisit the local government and galvanise his support base.

From Abeokuta express way to OKE odo to command road, ipaja,Ekoro, Abule EGBA.. AYOBA, Baruwa , Jubilant residents of Alimosho trooped out to welcome the Governor

This move by the Governor is to win the heart of voters especially the undecided ones.

Governor Babajide Sanwoolu has not left anything to chance as he has campaigned vigorously for his second term bid with his Greater lagos rising slogan.

Out of the 18 candidates vying for the number one citizen seat in lagos , only three candidates are considered front runners.

Babajide Sanwoolu says he is the most credible amongst them.

Governor Sanwoolu is in the race with an intimidating achievement as the man who saved Lagos from the deadly COVID19 to began the rebuilding of Lagos after the Endsars destruction and the recent Naira crunch… the Governor rose above it all.

For him, these achievements in the last four years are enough for Lagos residents to put their confidence in him for another term.