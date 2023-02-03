No fewer than 14 political parties in Ondo State have signed Peace Accord ahead of the 2023 general election promising to adhere strictly to the dictates of the Electoral Act.

Addressing the representatives of the political parties, the state Police Commissioner, Oyeyemi Oyediran, said the move was necessary to ensure the elections are peaceful in the state.

Advertisement

According to him, the meeting was aimed at stimulating healthy interaction and mutual discussion on matters relating to the security and conduct of the general election, assuring the residents of peaceful elections in the state.

He urged the political parties to shun violence before, during and after the elections.

Representative of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Oyekola Oyelami, who is the Administrative Secretary of the commission, urged all political parties to play the game according to the rules.

Advertisement

He promised that the commission would put its best to conduct free, fair and credible elections across the country.

He said “INEC is ready to conduct free, fair and credible elections across the nation, but we we need the cooperation of all stakeholders including politicians, the electorate and security agencies.

“This Peace Accord organised by the Police is a laudable move and I urge all the political parties that have signed the agreement to honour it.

Advertisement

Representatives of the political parties urged the electoral body to be neutral to all the political parties.

Tinubu/Shettima ICC Kicks Off Door To Door Campaign In Nasarawa

Advertisement

The Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council in Nasarawa State has expressed its readiness to deliver sixty percent of votes from the state for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Leader of the group Senator Tanko Al-makura disclosed this at the the flag off of the Door To Door campaign for the Southern zone of the state.

It’s barely one month to the 2023 general elections and various political groups are strategizing ahead of the polls to deliver the candidates of their party.

Advertisement

This is a gathering of the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council in Nasarawa State.

They are here in the Southern zone of the state to flag off the door to door campaign for the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group is also taking advantage of this meeting to enlighten support groups on the electioneering process and are confident of delivering 60 percent of votes for the party.

Advertisement

The support groups expressed willingness to mobilise support for the party at the grassroots especially among women and youths.