Political parties in Zamfara have again signed a Peace Accord to be of good conduct during the March 18th Governorship and state Assembly elections.

This is the second time Police in Collaboration with other security agencies is organising peace pact for Political parties in Zamfara

Representatives of various political parties in the state signed the peace pact to show their commitment to a safe and peaceful elections

Addressing the gathering, the Zamfara state commissioner of police Kolo Yusuf says, security agencies remain apolitical and will ensure that electorates vote Candidates of their choice without any harassment or Intimidation

He says, Zamfara is one of the states the country and indeed the entire world is looking forward to in terms of peaceful election

CP Kolo blamed electoral violence on Politicians who are interested in their selfish desires than the peace of the land

The Zamfara police boss also appeal to politicians to accept the Outcome of the election as not all Candidates will win in the polls. They further warned those inciting trouble to desist or face the full wrath of the law

On their parts, representatives of the various Political parties commend the police for Organising the second round of peace pact aimed at ensuring peaceful elections this Saturday

They promise to give the police and all security agencies the needed support to achieve peace before, during and after the elections and will accept the Outcome of the election in good faith

The Political party representatives enjoin their supporters and electorates to embrace peace and shun any act of violence

Sixteen Political parties are expected to participate in the Governorship and state Assembly elections in Zamfara state, but, only seven out the sixteen Political parties were present at the signing of the peace accord.