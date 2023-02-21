Political parties for the 2023 polls have signed a peace accord in Yenagoa.

This is as security agencies have been encouraged to arrest and charge all electoral offenders.

Leaders of all major political parties contesting in the 2023 general elections are represented at the signing of the peace accord put together by the Independent Electoral Commission in Yenagoa.

One by one, the chairmen of the political parties present append their signatures and voice to uphold the agreements reached, the Political parties are encouraged to work in the interest of peace.

Assurances are given by some key players to ensure violent free polls during the elections.

INEC also confirms the deployment of non-sensitive material to the various polling stations across the state.

Delta Police Command Trains Officers deployed for Election

Ahead of the general elections, the Commissioner of Police in Delta State Mohammed Ari Ali has charged all personnel deployed for polls to remain apolitical and maintain high sense of professionalism in carrying out their responsibility of providing adequate security before, during and after the elections.

The Police Commissioner spoke at a one-day seminar organised for officers and men at the State Police Command Headquarters.

This security seminar is put together for officers and men of the Delta State Police Command to ensure a credible polls that are devoid of violence.

The police command is bringing its men and officers up to speed with necessary information about the conduct of the elections and their role in providing security.

The Police Commissioner is quick to remind them of what is expected of them as he tasks them on professionalism at all times.

2023: Be Thorough, Deliberate In Your Choice Of Leadership, Says Olu of Warri

Olu Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri has charged Nigerians to be thorough and deliberate in their choice of those to lead them in order not to repeat mistakes of the past.

The Warri Monarch who gave the charge in a message titled: “A Call For Peace And Participation In The General Elections” said it was time for Nigerians to show that their voices and votes does matter.

He said that the 2023 general elections have presented a golden opportunity for the people to redirect the affairs of the country in a way that would be beneficial for all.

The Monarch however noted that the only way this could be achieved is for the people, especially the youths, to come out enmass to cast their votes for the right persons.

The Warri King however appealed to the people to eschew violence and be orderly as they go about to exercise their franchise on the days of the elections.

While he appealed to the Victors to be magnanimous in victory, he also appealed to those who will lost out to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and forge a common front in piloting the affairs of the country.

According to him, “Do all you can by cooperating with law enforcement officers and INEC officials to make polling centres conducive, peaceful, and orderly.

Meanwhile, Olu Atuwatse III called on Nigerians to be united and maintain peaceful disposition in the face of the seemingly challenges they are faced with presently.

INTER-RELIGIOUS PAYERS FOR PEACEFUL ELECTIONS

Nigerians have been advised to shun acts of violence irrespective of political or religious affiliation, especially, during and after the general elections.

This message was relayed by the unified non-natives in Bayelsa, at the climax of a 7-day prayer meeting geared towards the peaceful conduct of elections across the country.

After days of inter-religious prayers between Muslims and Christians for the peaceful conduct of the general elections beginning at the weekend, members of both faiths are at the Overcoming life Assembly to give thanks to God for the success of the program.

The unified non-natives in Bayelsa want the sustenance of the current peace in the state irrespective of the electioneering period.

Earlier, prayers were also held at a mosque in Yenagoa where Nigerians were advised to work for the stability of the nation.

The highlight of the event includes the award of honor to Gov. Douye Diri for his disposition towards non-natives since his inception in office.

