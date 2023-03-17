Political parties in Zamfara have again signed a Peace Accord to be of good conduct during the march 18th Governorship and state Assembly elections.

This is the second time in five months Police in Collaboration with other security agencies is organising peace pact for Political parties aimed at dousing tension during elections

Addressing the gathering, the Zamfara state commissioner of police Kolo Yusuf said, security agencies remain apolitical and will ensure that electorates vote Candidates of their choice without any harassment or Intimidation

He said, Zamfara is one of the states the country and indeed the entire world is looking forward to in terms of peaceful election

CP Kolo blame electoral violence on Politicians who are interested in their selfish desires than the peace of the land

The Zamfara police boss also appeal to politicians to accept the Outcome of the election as not all Candidates will win in the polls

They further warn those inciting trouble to desist or face the full wrath of the law

Signing the peace accord, representatives of political parties present at the event assured of maximum support to security agencies to achieve peace.

They also Commended the police for organising the second round of peace pact and promise to accept the Outcome of the election in good faith

Sixteen Political parties are expected to participate in the Governorship and state Assembly elections in Zamfara state, but, only seven out the sixteen Political parties were present at the signing of the peace accord.