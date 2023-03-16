Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has done well enough in the fulfilment of his THEMES agenda in the last four years and deserves Re-election.

Member of the All Progressives Congress and Legal Practitioner, Seun Olaleye, disclosed this while speaking on TVC News Breakfast on Thursday Morning.

Mr Olaleye said taking a critical and in-depth look at the performance of the Governor in the 6 key areas under the THEMES agenda will show that he has done very well in all areas.

He said the delivery of Blue Rail line and the ongoing construction of the Red Line is a very good development for all Lagosians with the investment in the Water Transportation too going a long way in creating the integrated Transport system that is required for a mega city like Lagos.

He added that development in the road construction sector too shows that the Lagos State Government is doing everything to ensure Lagos residents are able to move around to conduct their daily activities without disruption.

He said this has shown that the government has put in place the necessary infrastructure to continue to move Lagos forward on the path of development.

He disclosed that the Traffic management initiative by the State Government through Bridge construction and the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency’s impact on the Traffic decongestion and management within the State has been superb.

He however said the operatives of the Traffic Management Agency still need more training to really reach the World Class level that many desire.

On the performance in the Health Sector, Mr Faleye, said the building of a robust Mother and Child Hospital on Lagos Island which is the rebuilding of the Old Massey Street Hospital and the decentralisation of the Maternal and Child Care Hospital in Ikorodu, Epe and Other places.

He said performance of the Lagos State Government under Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been very good and should be looked at from the perspective of each sector to know how well he has performed as against the noise of the naysayers.

On the Fourth Mainland Bridge, He said the Bridge will be the most defining Infrastructure for Lagos for the next decade and it will succeed in opening another part of Lagos for development with it linking Ikorodu, Epe to Other parts of Lagos.

He said the 2023 Governorship Election in Lagos is consequential for the delivery of the Fourth Mainland Bridge urging Lagos residents to vote for continuity by returning the governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, to office for a second term.

He said the fourth mainland bridge has ramification for the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals Plant, the Lekki Deep Seaport and Other development taking place in the corridor.

He added that collaboration with the Federal government made most of these infrastructure projects possible describing being in lockstep with the Federal Government as being essential for this to continue.

On the smart City concept, he said the State Government has laid over 3000 Kilometres of fibre optic cable and has also put in place a lot of Infrastructure to ensure this becomes reality with some of it now being put to use by some of the schools to complement Lagos State Government’s efforts.

He added that Internet enabled Teaching elements are now part of the infrastructure at all schools by the Lagos State Government.

The issue of enhanced security to enhance the safety of Schools to prevent the re-enactment of Schools abduction like Other parts of the Country especially in the North.

He described the Lagos State Government as the most interactive State in the country with residents able to interact with the State and get things done without the need for physical interaction.