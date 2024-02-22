Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has held a media briefing on the current economic realities in the country among other issues affecting the State.

The governor, during his briefing outlined a number of key policies which he said was aimed at reducing the pressure on the finances of civil servants occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy and the spiraling weakening of the naira against the Dollar and other foreign currencies.

As part of the effort, Governor Sanwo-Olu announced a reduction in working days for civil servants at levels 1-14 to three days per week.

The Governor also reeled out additional transport support for teachers.

According to him, the state would also start a Sunday market in 42 markets in the state where residents will buy at a discounted price.

There will also be free child delivery in all the states general hospitals and free drugs will be provided for hypertension and Diabetic patients.

Governor Sanwo-Olu added that the state government will identify food vendors across the state where at least 1,000 to 1,500 people will have access to one free meal per day.

This, the Governor said will help in reducing the hunger issues residents are going through in the State.

Speaking on Urban renewal, the governor said Lagos State is not targeting any tribe, gender or religion before embarking on demolition exercise.