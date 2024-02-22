Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says Lagos State government will identify food vendors across the state where at least 1,000 to 1,500 people will have access to one free meal per day.

This is part of efforts to cushion the effect occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy and the spiraling weakening of the naira against Dollar and other foreign currencies.

The governor made this statement during a media briefing with journalists at Marina on Thursday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu added that the state would also start a Sunday market in 42 markets in the state where residents may buy at a discounted price.

Advertisement

The governor also stated that:

Civil servants from levels 1-14 will now be required to come to work three times a week.

Additional transport support will be provided for teachers.

There will be free child delivery in all the states general hospitals

Free drugs will be provided for hypertension and Diabetes patients.

Speaking on Urban renewal, the governor said Lagos State is not targeting any tribe, gender or religion before embarking on demolition exercise.

Advertisement