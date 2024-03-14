Zamfara based philanthropist, Sunusi Bala Mai Tuta has provided twenty two daily feeding centres for the less privileged, the poor and vulnerable across the state.

He says a total of two thousand two hundred persons daily will benefit from free breakfast meal throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

Sanusi Bala Mai Tuta stated this in Gusau while distributing the food items to selected vendors across the fourteen local government areas of the state.

The Gusau traditional title holder represented by Saidu Maishanu adds that the initiative is out of his love for the poor and vulnerable in the society especially in the holy month of Ramadan.

This act of feeding the less privileged during the Ramadan fast according to him has been in existence for seven years.

“As a Muslim, I know the importance of feeding people in the holy month of Ramadan especially those with special needs that is why I’m committed to doing it every year” The philanthropist said.

“Extending hands of love to people at this time is one thing that attract God’s blessings, therefore I enjoin everyone that is well to do to join in assisting people around him” Mai Tuta said

“The times are hard, it doesn’t speak well of us to be comfortable while hundreds are out there looking for what to eat after the day’s fasting”

“Gusau local government will have eight feeding centres, Gummi two while the remaining twelve local governments will have one each” Mai Tuta said.

Islamic clerics in their seperate remarks at the event commend Sanusi Bala Mai Tuta for reaching out to the needy which according to them is one thing that gladens the heart of God

They also appealed to cooperate organizations and well to do individuals to emulate Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta as it is one of the most important thing to do during the month of Ramadan

The clerics urged the food vendors and coordinators to ensure that the food gets the allocated locations and beneficiaries

The food items provided by Sanusi Bala Mai Tuta includes Rice, Noodles, Vegetable oils, spaghetti, drinking water among items.