Rotary Club International, Maitama District 9125-9141 and 9142 have assured Nigerians that Rotarians will observe elections for the first time and will deploy 200 Rotarians as volunteers across the country.

That agreement was reached at a collaborative training session of rotary International and Institute for peace and conflict resolutions election observers in Abuja.

A lot has been in place for the success of elections by the federal government electoral umpire, INEC and other stakeholders.

International and National observers from all works of life are also getting ready to be a part of it.

Rotary International clubs across Nigeria are one of the organizations given the mandate to observe to ensure credibility of the polls.

It is the first time Rotarians in any Nation across the world will be tasked

with such a mandate.

At a training session, District Governor Rotary International Club Maitama District 9125, Goddy Nadi describes the invitation as an honor to Rotarians in Nigeria and he expressed happiness with the decision. He also explains that 200 Rotarians will be deployed for this exercise.

He urged Rotarians to protect the name of the organisation and not be partisan while performing their mandates.

The trainers expressed confidence in rotary and also urged Nigerians to exercise their civic responsibility.

Other District Governors expressed their happiness about being tasked with these

mandate to observe elections.

Rotarians are optimistic that their participation in the election will help INEC deliver free, fair and credible polls.