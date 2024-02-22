The Commissioner of police in Delta state, Abaniwonda Olufemi says his command is clamping down on sellers of Illicit drugs in state.

Already, a 32- year old lady who deals with Illicit drugs has been arrested with over two hundred and eighty bottles of codeine recovered from her.

A 32-year old mother of one is in police custody for allegedly selling Illicit drugs.

She is one of the nine suspects on parade for her involvement in various crimes in the state.

Advertisement

The Commissioner of police is adopting a proactive measure in tackling the drug menace in the state.

The police also arrested this 54-year old woman in possession of one hundred and seventy five rounds of live cartridges and others here for armed robbery and cultism. The police commissioner also says his men are ready to counter any form breakdown of law in the disguise of protest.

The Police Commissioner assured residents of their safety as he disclosed that the command has established a complaint response Unit.