Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has denied allegations that the 36 state Governors received a sum of 30 billion naira each to address the current hardships in their respective states.

Governor Makinde was responding to recent allegations made by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, who stated that an unverified report claimed the Governors had collected 30 billion naira from the federal government.

The Governor who reacted to this during the commissioning of Iseyin Central Mosque in Iseyin, questioned why Senator Akpabio would make such a statement knowing well that it was an unverified information.

He added that it is not feasible for the Federal Inland Revenue Service to issue money to any state, emphasizing that the funds in the Federation account are intended for the benefit of Nigerians and not for distribution among the states.

The Governor stressed that this is a critical period for the government to instill confidence in the people rather than contributing to political tensions.