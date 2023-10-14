The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Fidet Okhiria has debunked a trending social media Story in which it was reported that attempt was made to steal NRC coaches from Maiduguri, Borno state.

The NRC boss in a Statement released to TVC News says the report is false, malicious and carries no iota of truth.

Mr Okhiria stated that the said coaches are officially being moved to NRC running shed Jos, Plateau State to be overhauled and made available for operation.

The Statement States further that NRC is making conscious effort to extend Rail Mass Transit all over the country and will not be deterred in its quest to ensure this.