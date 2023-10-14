At least six people have been arrested by the Borno state police command who are suspected to be in connection with attempt to steal train coaches in Maiduguri.

Commissioner of police Mohammed Yusufu disclosed that the suspects were arrested after a tip off from residents of bayan quarters, headquarters of the railway station.

According to him the suspects claimed to be staff of railway corporation in Bauchi.

They loaded two coaches in a trailer to be transported to Jos but was halted by personnel of ibrahim Taiwo police station who acted on the tip off.

Mohammed Yusufu added that the coaches have since been headed for Jos and six of the arrested suspects were already in the custody of the Borno command of the NSCDC.

The managing director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation had earlier denied the social media reports of stolen train coaches, describing it as false and untrue.