A father of six children has been arrested by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons for attempting to sell his six-year-old son.

The father, who is from an agrarian community in Benue State, claimed that he was forced to sell his son due to financial hardship and the need to train his other children.

He was connected to a broker who had a willing buyer for his son.

A deal was agreed upon, but before the money was released, the Nigeria Security and Defense Corps commander, Godwin Igbodo, was informed of the situation and activated a sting operation.

An agent posed as the buyer, and the father, his son, and the broker were taken to Abuja to collect the supposed payment of 20 million naira.

The father was arrested upon arrival, and everything was recorded.

The suspects have been moved to the holding facility of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons for prosecution. The arrest highlights the proliferation of syndicates who buy and sell children.