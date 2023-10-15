The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Egbetokun, is billed to lead a delegation of Senior Officers of the Nigeria Police Force to the prestigious International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference 2023 in San Diego, Carlifornia, United States of America.

The Conference, themed ‘The Real Advantage’, is geared towards providing an invaluable platform for police leaders and professionals around the world to engage with contemporary law enforcement issues of global significance.

The Conference, scheduled to take place from 14th to 17th October 2023, at the San Diego Convention Centre, will host International Police Chiefs and Senior Officers, as well as experts and practitioners in various fields of law enforcement. It will encompass a broad spectrum of discussions and workshops on critical subjects, including transnational fraud, officer safety and wellness, use of force, innovative investigative techniques related to firearms, community and public safety, cybercrime, and other pressing matters.

The IGP, who would lead Senior Police Officers to attend the General Assembly of the Association on Monday 16th October, 2023, recognizes the importance of attending this Conference and actively participating in these crucial discussions as the event aligns with his commitment to achieving professional competence, rule of law compliance, and people-friendly policing services, all in accordance with international standards. The knowledge and insights gained from this Conference will be instrumental in advancing the IGP’s mission to maintain law and order and ensure the safety and well-being of all Nigerians.

In addition, the IGPs attendance is premised on the consideration the Nigeria Police Force enjoys for having a very large number of members in the IACP, who have been so instrumental to the growth and relevance of the professional body in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Equally, the Inspector-General of Police would leverage on the 130th IACP Annual Conference 2023 to tap into the valuable opportunity for collaboration, learning and partnering with equipment and service providers to strengthen the assets of the Nigeria Police Force for better efficiency and effectiveness.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu would also meet with Mr. Todd Brown, the Assistant Secretary of the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs of the United States on Sunday 15th October, 2023, at Down Town, San Diego, California, USA, to further discuss the implementation of anti-crime strategies emplaced by the NPF.