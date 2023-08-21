New details have emerged shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the clash between Nigerian Army troops, vigilantes, and bandits following the Helicopter Crash in Niger State.

A total of 30 bandits were neutralized in the confrontation that occurred at Kundu, near Zungeru in the Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger state.

Regrettably, 21 military personnel, including senior officers, paid the ultimate price in this fierce encounter.

The operation that led to this tragic event aimed to block the passage of criminals transporting stolen cattle through the Kundu route.

However, the unexpected ambush took a heavy toll, also injuring five vigilantes who were struck by bullets during the operation.

The helicopter, which was dispatched as part of the effort to bring back the remains of the fallen soldiers suffered a fatal crash in Chukuba in Shiroro local council.

As investigations into the crash are underway, questions arise about the possible involvement of the bandits responsible for the initial attack that claimed numerous lives.

This unsettling turn of events has added another layer of complexity to the already tragic situation.