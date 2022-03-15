Bandits Kill 7 Security officers including DPO in Niger State

At least seven security operatives, including the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Nasko, Magama Local Government Area of Niger State, were killed by bandits on Tuesday around 1pm

The gunmen, who attempted to launch an attack on Nasko were engaged by the security operatives, comprising of the police, military and local vigilantes.

The Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, who confirmed the incident, said the DPO, two other policemen, and four vigilante members lost their lives during the gun battle.

He said the Area Commander, Kotangora, had drafted reinforcement with the military personnel to the area to forestall break down of law and order