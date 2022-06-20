Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun congratulate Ekiti Governor-elect, Oyebanji

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun have congratulated Mr Biodun Oyebanji for emerging victorious in the Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated former Governor of the State and candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr Segun Oni; and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Bisi Kolawole who came second and term respectively in the election.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the result of the election signified a great day for the people of Ekiti State and a deserving victory for the APC.

“I congratulate Mr. Biodun Oyebanji for emerging victorious in yesterday’s gubernatorial election where he was duly elected as the next governor of Ekiti State.

“The APC in Ekiti under the able leadership of Governor Kayode Fayemi has delivered beyond expectations. It was only natural for the citizens to reciprocate by voting for our party,” he said.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)and the security agencies for ensuring a peaceful, transparent and hitch-free election.

In the same vein, Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Sunday, lauded the people of Ekiti State for electing to continue to witness good governance in the state courtesy of the ruling party.

He noted that the victory at the poll by the governor-elect clearly indicated that the outgoing governor, Kayode Fayemi, had performed in office to the admiration of the Ekiti people.

Abiodun, while saying that the people have spoken through the ballot, commended the INEC for doing a Yeoman’s job in conducting a free and fair governorship election.

The governor equally lauded the security agencies for ensuring a violence-free poll despite the pre-election fear of chaos.