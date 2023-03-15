The Independent National Electoral Commission in Oyo state has started distributing sensitive electoral materials around the 33 local governments of the state in preparation for Saturday’s governorship election.

The distribution began immediately following an inspection conducted by the state’s Resident Electoral Commission’s Adeniran Tella, in collaboration with the Assistant Inspector General of Police for Zone 11 Command Sikiru Akande and Oyo State Commissioner of Police Adebowale Williams.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the inspection at the Central Bank of Nigeria in Ibadan, the Oyo state Resident Electoral Commissioner described the exercise as a tradition usually carried out in collaboration with security agencies, which he described as critical stakeholders in the electoral process.

He assured residents of the state that measures have been put in place by the Electoral body in synergy with security agencies to proactively mitigate against security lapses in the process.

He revealed the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System machines which have been properly configured have been allocated to all the 6,398 polling units across the state.

