Sensitive Materials are being arranged at CBN office in Akure for movement to the eighteen local government areas of Ondo state.

Representatives of different political parties that will participate in the elections are present to witness the exercise.

Security men are also present to witness the deployment of the materials.

Acting Resident Electoral Commissioner, Oyekola Oyelami said the materials will be moved to the eighteen local councils today.

INEC TO BEGIN MOVEMENT OF SENSITIVE MATERIALS IN NIGER

The Independent National Electoral Commission is set to commence the distribution of sensitive materials to various local government areas across Niger state for Saturday’s election.

The materials are assembled at the CBN office in Minna ready to be delivered to various local government representatives.

Kogi govt condemns attack on Local Govt Secretariat, says masterminds’ll be fished out, dealt with

The Kogi State Government has condemned, in the strongest terms, an explosion which affected a section of the Okehi Local Government Secretariat Complex, saying that the security agencies have been charged to unravel the masterminds of the attack.

According to the state government, preliminary findings have shown that no casualty was recorded as a result of the proactive measures anchored on the state’s iron-cast security architecture.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications in the state, Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement on Tuesday said Government was on top of the situation and had immediately put in place further measures to keep the people safe before, during and after the elections.

“This is our responsibility to all Kogites irrespective of their political affiliations. Those behind this would be fished out and severely dealt with to serve as a deterrent to others in their league,” the state government said.

Fanwo called on residents of Okehi Local Government Area and indeed the entire Kogi Central Senatorial District to remain calm, while urging parents to properly guide their wards against being used as political thugs in the forthcoming elections.

“Government will be unsparingly decisive in dealing with issues of political thuggery before, during and after the elections,” he stressed.

The statement read, “The Kogi State Government condemns in the strongest of terms, the attack in Okehi Local Government Area that affected a section of the Okehi Local Government Secretariat Complex. It is an act of cowardice that will continue to fail in the attempt by enemies of the people to compromise the peace and security we enjoy in Kogi State.

“We wish to call on residents of Okehi Local Government Area and indeed the entire Kogi Central Senatorial District to remain calm as Government is on top of the situation and further measures have been immediately deployed to keep them safe before, during and after the elections. This is our responsibility to all Kogites irrespective of their political affiliations. Those behind this will be fished out and severely dealt with to serve as a deterrent to others in their league.

“Preliminary findings have shown that no casualty was recorded as a result of the proactive measures anchored on our iron-cast security architecture. Security agencies have been charged to unravel the masterminds of the attack and we assure our people that those behind such a dastardly act will not be spared from justice.

“We call on parents to properly guide their wards against being used as political thugs in the forthcoming elections as Government will be unsparingly decisive in dealing with issues of political thuggery before, during and after the elections.

“We urge the people of Okehi and the entire Kogi Central to go about their normal businesses as Government has put machineries in place to guarantee their security. Kogi will continue to be the safest state in Nigeria.”