Two Students of the Nasarawa State University Keffi have died following a stampede that occured during the distribution of rice palliative at the university premises.

The Nasarawa State Government had released bags of rice to tertiary institutions across the state to be distributed as palliatives to students.

But the distribution took another dimension at the Nasarawa State University Keffi when there was an unusual rush by the students to benefit from the palliative.

Aside those that died, Twenty-three other students sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of the incident.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Abraham Ekpo, confirmed the incident in an exclusive telephone conversation with TVC News.

Seventeen out of the injured students are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre Keffi, while six students are being attended to at the university’s medical centre.