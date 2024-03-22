The Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has ordered for an immediate investigation into the cause of the deaths and injuries of students of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

Two students had died on Friday morning and Twenty-three others were injured as a result of a stampede that occurred during the distribution of palliatives at the university premises.

The governor gave the order via press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra.

The Nasarawa State Government had released bags of rice to tertiary institutions across the state to be distributed as palliatives to students.

But the distribution took another dimension at the Nasarawa State University Keffi when there was an unusual rush by the students to benefit from the palliative.

Aside those that died, Twenty-three other students sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of the incident.

Seventeen out of the injured students are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre Keffi, while six students are being attended to at the university’s medical centre.

Governor Sule condoled with families of the students and prayed for the repose of their souls.