The Nigerians Customs Service, Ogun 1 Area Command has empowered indigent students in border communities with school uniforms and educational support materials.

The Comptroller of the Command, Ahmadu Shuaibu said the gesture was part of the organization’s corporate social responsibility.

In order to support and encourage children in border communities to have quality education and later turn to successful individuals who can contribute positively to the economy of the nation and guide against things that can make them drop out of schools or later turn to smuggling; the Nigeria Customs Service in conjunction with a non governmental organization has embarked on distribution of school uniforms and education support materials to selected pupils and schools in border communities.

A total of one hundred pupils from five different primary schools at Idiroko and Ipokia areas of the border communities benefitted from the programme.

Speaking during the presentation, held at Ipokia local Government School one and two, the Customs Area Comptroller, Ahmadu Shuaibu who was represented by his Deputy in charge of Administration, Charles Ogunesan urged the pupils to face their studies and encourage their parents to monitor, support and nurture them to greatness.

The Education Secretary of the Ipokia Local Government, representative of the non governmental organization and other stakeholders in attendance highlighted the significance of the programme.

Beneficiaries and their parents also expressed appreciation to the Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun 1 Area Command for assisting them in building their future.

The selected schools for the programme include Community Primary School Igbo Adiguns, Community Primary school Odan Aje, Ipokia Local Government (IPLG) School 1 & II Idiroko, and Ipokia Local Government School Ikolaje.