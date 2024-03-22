The National Economic Council has approved the implementation of the $617.7 million worth of Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (i-DICE) programme in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

The Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima told state governors to nominate persons to represent each geo-political zone at the zonal level and focal persons to lead the implementation of the programme in their respective states.

Vice President Kashim Shettima presided over a virtual National Economic Council Meeting.

The Governors and other members of the council in attendance approved the implementation of I-DICE, A federal government programme to promote investment in information and communications technology and creative industry.

This is part of the agenda to create more and sustainable jobs in post covid-19.

Security is a bigger problem, but it appears the earlier excitement and advocacy for State police has lost steam.

Out of the 36 states, 20 states have not submitted their report.

The Vice President was not impressed with the foot dragging and urged States yet to make inputs to expedite action to enable robust deliberations on the subject-matter. at the next Council meeting.

During the the meeting, Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq gave an update on the ADhoc committee on economic affairs’ main objective to develop a feasible and effective roadmap for addressing economic issues affecting Nigerians at the national and sub-national levels and avert a possible economic and socio-political crisis.

The Vice President urged financing partners of Special Agro industrial processing zones programme to fast-track implementation of Component 2 to boost Food Security and actualise the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The VP told the governors to be consistent with implementation of policies that will benefit citizens .