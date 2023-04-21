Governor of Taraba state Darius Ishaku and his Enugu counterpart, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi have urged all Muslim faithful to continue to pray and work for peace and unity in the nation.

Governor Ishaku in his Eid-El-Fitr message congratulated the Muslim Ummah in Taraba state for the successful completion of the one month long Ramadan fasting which preceded Eid-El-Fitr being celebrated throughout the country today.

The governor’s greeting was contained in a statement signed by

his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Bala Dan Abu who praised Allah for the peace prevailing throughout the state and which has added glamour to the celebration.

He thanked Muslims in the state for supporting his administration with prayers all through its eight years in the saddle without which government would not have succeeded as much as it did in transforming the state for the greater good of the people.

The Governor expressed happiness that his administration succeeded tremendously in achieving peace and in uniting the people and noted that he was leaving the leadership seat in the state a fulfilled man.

He urged them to support the in-coming administration also with their prayers and never to engage in anything that could jeopardize its determination to develop the state.

Similarly, to mark the end of Ramadan, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State called on Nigerians to see the celebration as a morale booster in our nation’s quest for peace, unity and progress.

Governor Ugwuanyi in his Sallah message congratulated Muslim faithful on the successful completion of Ramadan, adding that the inherent benefits from the spiritual rebirth offered by the fast are enormous and compelling.

The governor stressed the need for all Nigerians to be prayerful and continue to live in peace and harmony, love and cherish one another as people of one nation under God bound in freedom, peace and unity.

Governor Ugwuanyi wished Nigerians a pleasant celebration, urging Muslims to remain committed to the core values of peace, love, unity, patience, tolerance, perseverance and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.