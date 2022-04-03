Muri-Okunola greets Muslim faithful as Ramadan begins

As the Holy Month of Ramadan begins, the Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, has congratulated the Muslim Ummah across the state, particularly public servants.

In a statement released on Saturday, Muri-Okunola described Ramadan as a month marked by Allah’s abundant mercy, acceptance of prayers, and forgiveness, urging Muslims to take advantage of the opportunity to pray for divine intervention, guidance, and God’s blessings for the public service and Lagos State during these perilous times. He urged Muslims to embrace the ideals of Ramadan, saying the Holy Month and its associated qualities should serve as a guidance as well as a moral and spiritual compass for all Muslims.

The Head of Service emphasised that the month calls on Muslims to do more good deeds and provide to the poor, thereby charging Muslims to be their brothers’ keepers, just as they extend love to the destitute, less privileged, and vulnerable in Lagos.

While praying that Allah make the fasting season easier and less stressful for the Muslim Umah, Muri-Okunola also requested that Allah accept the fast as an act of worship.