Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has congratulated Muslims in the state and in the country on the commencement of the Ramadan fasting season.

The Governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Olayinka Oyebode, described Ramadan as ‘the glory of all months in the Islamic calendar,’ adding that Ramadan fast is one of the five pillars of Islam that Muslims must strictly adhere to.

He urged Muslims to use the period to pray for peace and stability in the country and for divine intervention in the economic situation.

He also urged them to use the Ramadan season to pray for peace, progress and prosperity in Ekiti State, adding that the state would witness a remarkable level of progress, peace and prosperity through prayers and cooperation of the people.

The Governor prayed that the holy month will usher in abundant grace and blessings for the faithful.

‘We all must be grateful to Allah for being alive to witness another Ramadan season. I urge my Muslim brothers and sisters to use the opportunity of the Ramadan period to pray and seek the face of Allah for peace, progress and prosperity of our dear state and country.

‘May Allah accept our prayers and may the holy month usher in abundant blessings for the faithful and restore peace and prosperity to our dear state and country,’ he said.

