Member House of representatives Elect, Ekiti South Federal Constituency1, AVM Rufus Adeniyi Ojuawo (Retd) greets Muslims on the commencement of the Ramadan, an annual fasting for Muslim faithful.

The member-elect in his message charged the Muslim faithful to use the fasting period to pray for the nation and her leadership, especially in this transition period for peace, unity and harmony in our land.

While urging them to use the medium for spiritual cleansing and upliftment as the period demands, appeal for less privilege support which are part of the sacrifices that must be made in this holy month.

While wishing the Muslim faithful successful fasting and prayers , he prayed that God should make the journey easy for them as they embark on the spiritual journey in accordance with the tenets of Islam.

His words; ‘I congratulate the Muslim faithful in this holy month of Ramadan which avails us the special moment to seek the face of Allah as enshrined in the pillar of Islam.

‘I urge you all to use this medium to pray for the nation and her leaders as we have started the transition to new a government that promised prosperity, growth and development of the real sector of our economy.

Let’s use this medium to intensify prayers for the nation and ask God for unity, peace and harmony among others while we must not fail to support the less privileged, which are part of the demands of the holy month.