Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Christiana Monisade Afuye has attended a rally in Ise/Orun LGA to drum support for APC Candidates in the 2023 elections.

The candidates are Ekiti South Senatorial District, Hon Yemi Adaramodu; Ekiti South Federal Constituency1 House of Representatives AVM Adeniyi Ojuawo (retd.), and Ise/Orun House of Assembly, Hon Deji Ajayi.

In his welcome Address, APC Ise/Orun Party Chairman, Hon Dare Idowu thanks Her Excellency Chief Afuye and State Party Chairman Bar Paul Omotosho for their support and time to attend the unity rally in Ise/Orun.

“The people of the Ise/Orun community are very ready for the election however your presence here will also complement our efforts. We appreciate this greatly.

Hon. Yemi Adaramodu appreciated the presence of the Deputy Governor.

“Mothers always care, so we are not surprised that our mother is here with us. In 2019, Ise/Orun stood by me through their votes showing that I’m part of them which I will never take for granted. I will continue to show more commitment to the development of the Ise/Orun local govt; I need your support again at the coming election and I will reciprocate with an enduring institution that will catalyst the growth and development of Ise/Orun.”

Also, Barrister Paul Omotosho, APC State Chairman appreciated the unity of the candidates towards their election.

“Demonstrating oneness before the electorates is a sign of success before the election. To my good people of Ise/Orun, you indeed show you are truly Progressives during our Governorship election last year and I know you will do much better in the February 25th general election.

“I’m here to present to you, Hon. Yemi Adaramodu, AVM Adeniyi Ojuawo, and Hon. Deji Ajayi for Senate, House of Representatives and Ise/Orun Assembly respectively,” he ended.

In the same vein, the Deputy Governor, H.E. Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye warmly appreciates Ise/Orun’s love for Progressives.

“This shows in our election last year. The Biodun Abayomi Oyebaji (BAO) led government will not disappoint you in Ise/Orun.

“I am here because our candidates going to National Assembly and State Assembly, your sons ‘Ojuawo and Deji Ajayi need your vote and also your adopted son Adaramodu needs your vote; my people in Ise/Orun I need your support for our sons here to become victorious on Feb 25th. You’re my In-law, and your son married my daughter; to further appreciate your vote in the last election I gave ( Hon. Samuel Olofe) an appointment as my SAPOL and am willing to place this young girl, Miss Blessing Jegede aka Omo lady on a monthly salary starting from this month. She is always in support of our Party and acts as an advocate for most of the government programmes.” She added.

Chief Mrs Afuye commissioned the Ojuawo boreholes project at Afolu, Obada and Ogbese communities respectively during the rally and tasked the communities to maintain and protect the amenities against vandals.

“Your Son Ojuawo has done this for you to improve your standard of living, kindly appreciate him with your votes and other APC candidates at the poll, one good turn deserves another, Deputy Governor Charged the communities,” she said.

In his vote of thanks, AVM Adeniyi Ojuawo thanked Her Excellency Chief Mrs Afuye for her presence and time to be with them at Ise/Orun.

“The candidates appreciate you and Ise/Orun says thank you for your gestures,” he said.

At the rally of Adaramodu/Ojuawo in Ise/Orun were; Otunba Kayode Fasae, Hon Femi Ajayi, Hon Oluremi Ajayi Babinton, Hon Felix Olajide (ESWLG party Chairman), Hon Kayode Egunjobi (Asst. Treasurer APC State Exco), Hon Olorunleke, Hon Ayodele Akinluyi, Chairman Ise/Orun LG, Hon Olu Adamolekun Ajoras, Hon Toyin Afolabi, Chairman, Ikere LCDA, Hon Richard Apolola Sikira Chairman ESWLG, Victory Ladies, OK Ladies, Success Ladies, Councillors, Council Supervisor and advisers and other party faithful.